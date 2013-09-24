FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India expects next mobile airwave auction in January: official
September 24, 2013 / 4:47 AM / 4 years ago

India expects next mobile airwave auction in January: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - India expects to conduct its next mobile phone airwave auction in January, Telecommunications Secretary M.F. Farooqui said on Tuesday, adding the government has estimated 110 billion rupees ($1.76 billion) of revenue from the auction.

The telecommunications regulator earlier this month recommended a sharp cut in the auction reserve prices. The reserve prices are yet to be finalised by the government.

$1 = 62.4950 Indian rupees Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

