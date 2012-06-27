FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India adds 1.85 mln mobile users in April; total at 921 mln
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 27, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-India adds 1.85 mln mobile users in April; total at 921 mln

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - India, the world's second-biggest mobile
phone market, saw a 0.20 percent monthly increase in mobile
phone subscribers in April, an equivalent of 1.85 million new
users, data released by the country's telecom regulator showed
on Wednesday.
    About 921.02 million people in India had a mobile
subscription at the end of April, up from 919.17 million in
March. China, the biggest mobile phone market, had 1.03 billion
mobile subscribers in May. 
    The increase in subscriptions slowed last year, after rising
at a monthly average of 19 million in 2010, the data showed, as
companies started disconnecting users who have not used their
phones for six months.
    Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in April:
            
 LEADING COMPANIES:           
 NAME                  ADDITIONS (MLN)     TOTAL USERS (MLN)    
 
 ----------------------------------------------------------    
 Bharti Airtel      2.01           183.29     
 Reliance Comm      0.50           153.55    
 Vodafone India       0.82           151.28      
 Idea Cellular      1.49           114.21           
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd    -0.72            97.79             
 
 Tata Teleservices           -0.52            81.23       
 Aircel                       1.01            63.59             
 
 Unitech Wireless             1.12            43.55             
 
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices   0.20            16.01            
                          
 SMALLER PLAYERS:           
 NAME                       ADDITIONS     TOTAL USERS (MLN)     
 -----------------------------------------------------------   
 Videocon Tele      156,341          6.11             
 MTNL       -101,949          5.73             
 S Tel                          -3.43             0    
 Loop                         -14,492          3.25             
 
 HFCL                          95,540          1.42             
 
 Etisalat DB                    -0.78             0    
 -----------------------------------------------------------    
 
 NOTE:            
    * Active mobile subscriptions in April were 686.58 million,
or about 74.55 percent of the total connections.
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density,
rose to 76.07 in April. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was
162.15, against 38.69 in rural areas.
    * By end-April, 45.89 million mobile subscribers had opted
to change their provider, after India allowed users to switch
companies in January 2011.
    * The number of broadband users rose to 13.95 million in
April from 13.79 million in the previous month.
    * The number of landline subscribers fell to 31.89 million
in April from 32.17 million the previous month.
    * Including landlines, India had 952.91 million phone users
at the end of April, or a total tele-density of 78.71.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.