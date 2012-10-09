FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India loses 5.1 mln mobile users in Aug; total at 908.4 mln
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 9, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-India loses 5.1 mln mobile users in Aug; total at 908.4 mln

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone subscriber base
declined by 5.13 million in August, the second straight monthly
fall, as carriers in the world's second-biggest wireless market
continued to disconnect inactive users in a clean-up drive.
    The country had 908.36 million mobile phone subscribers at
the end of August, data released by the telecoms regulator
showed on Tuesday. China, the world's biggest mobile phone
market, had 1.07 billion mobile subscribers in August.
 
    The increase in subscriptions slowed last year, after rising
at a monthly average of 19 million in 2010 as the market showed
signs of saturation and also as companies started disconnecting
users who did not use their phones for months.
    In July, carriers had lost a total 20.6 million mobile
subscribers.     
    S Tel and Etisalat DB, two of the eight carriers whose
licences have been ordered to be revoked by the country's
Supreme Court after an alleged scam, have discontinued
operations.
    Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions as of August.
    
 LEADING COMPANIES:
 NAME                  ADDITIONS (MLN)     TOTAL USERS (MLN)    
 ----------------------------------------------------------     
 Bharti Airtel     -1.90           186.90      
 Vodafone India      -1.56           153.35       
 Reliance Comm      0.52           134.64
 Idea Cellular     -1.65           115.97            
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd     0.49            99.24             
 Tata Teleservices            0.82            78.63        
 Aircel                       0.79            65.95             
 Unitech Wireless            -2.38            42.11             
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices   0.13            16.84
 
 SMALLER PLAYERS:
 NAME                      ADDITIONS     TOTAL USERS (MLN)
 --------------------------------------------------------      
                   
 MTNL       -105,702          5.31
 Videocon Tele     -383,876          4.78      
 Loop                          79,842          3.08             
 Quadrant (Formerly HFCL)      17,475          1.55
 -------------------------------------------------------    
 NOTE:             
    * Active mobile subscriptions in August were 701.87 million,
or about 77.3 percent of the total connections.
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density,
rose to 74.71 in August. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was
155.83, compared with 39.35 in rural areas.
    * By end-August, 64.92 million mobile subscribers had opted
to change their provider, since India allowed mobile number
portability in January 2011.
    * The number of broadband users rose to 14.82 million in
August from 14.68 million in the previous month.
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 31.21
million in August from 31.33 million in the previous month.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 939.57 million
phone users at the end of August, or a total tele-density of
77.28.
(Source: www.trai.gov.in)

 (Compiled by Aradhana Aravindan and Devidutta Tripathy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.