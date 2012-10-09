TABLE-India loses 5.1 mln mobile users in Aug; total at 908.4 mln

Oct 9 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone subscriber base declined by 5.13 million in August, the second straight monthly fall, as carriers in the world's second-biggest wireless market continued to disconnect inactive users in a clean-up drive. The country had 908.36 million mobile phone subscribers at the end of August, data released by the telecoms regulator showed on Tuesday. China, the world's biggest mobile phone market, had 1.07 billion mobile subscribers in August. The increase in subscriptions slowed last year, after rising at a monthly average of 19 million in 2010 as the market showed signs of saturation and also as companies started disconnecting users who did not use their phones for months. In July, carriers had lost a total 20.6 million mobile subscribers. S Tel and Etisalat DB, two of the eight carriers whose licences have been ordered to be revoked by the country's Supreme Court after an alleged scam, have discontinued operations. Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions as of August. LEADING COMPANIES: NAME ADDITIONS (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) ---------------------------------------------------------- Bharti Airtel -1.90 186.90 Vodafone India -1.56 153.35 Reliance Comm 0.52 134.64 Idea Cellular -1.65 115.97 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd 0.49 99.24 Tata Teleservices 0.82 78.63 Aircel 0.79 65.95 Unitech Wireless -2.38 42.11 Sistema Shyam TeleServices 0.13 16.84 SMALLER PLAYERS: NAME ADDITIONS TOTAL USERS (MLN) -------------------------------------------------------- MTNL -105,702 5.31 Videocon Tele -383,876 4.78 Loop 79,842 3.08 Quadrant (Formerly HFCL) 17,475 1.55 ------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Active mobile subscriptions in August were 701.87 million, or about 77.3 percent of the total connections. * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, rose to 74.71 in August. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 155.83, compared with 39.35 in rural areas. * By end-August, 64.92 million mobile subscribers had opted to change their provider, since India allowed mobile number portability in January 2011. * The number of broadband users rose to 14.82 million in August from 14.68 million in the previous month. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 31.21 million in August from 31.33 million in the previous month. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 939.57 million phone users at the end of August, or a total tele-density of 77.28. (Source: www.trai.gov.in) (Compiled by Aradhana Aravindan and Devidutta Tripathy)