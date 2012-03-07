FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India adds 9.9 mln mobile users in Jan
March 7, 2012 / 4:31 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-India adds 9.9 mln mobile users in Jan

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - India added a net 9.88 million
mobile subscribers in January, equivalent to a 1.1 percent rise
in users, in the world's second-biggest mobile phone market.   	
    India had 903.73 million mobile connections as of January
end. In comparison, China, the world's largest mobile phone
market, had 987.58 million mobile subscribers. 	
    Mobile phone additions in India slowed last year after 
rising at a monthly average of 19 million in 2010, as close to
75 percent of the population has access to cellular phones and
companies have begun disconnecting users who have not used their
phones for the past six months. 	
    Following are the net additions by Indian mobile operators
in January and their total subscriber base in the country.	
          	
 LEADING COMPANIES:         	
 NAME                  ADDITIONS (MLN)     TOTAL USERS (MLN)    	
 ----------------------------------------------------------  	
 Bharti Airtel      1.30           176.95   	
 Reliance Comm      0.95           151.03  	
 Vodafone India       0.86           148.60    	
 Idea Cellular      1.75           108.13         	
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd     0.87            97.64             	
 Tata Teleservices            0.23            83.72     	
 Aircel                       0.82            62.46             	
 Unitech Wireless             2.49            38.80             	
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices   0.14            15.15          	
                        	
 SMALLER PLAYERS:         	
 NAME                       ADDITIONS     TOTAL USERS (MLN)     
 	
 ----------------------------------------------------------- 	
 Videocon Tele      405,846          5.85           	
 MTNL         57,564          5.74           	
 S Tel                       -119,093          3.43             
 	
 Loop                          10,395          3.25             	
 Etisalat DB                   21,777          1.69             
 	
 HFCL                         100,296          1.29             	
 -----------------------------------------------------------    	
 	
 NOTE:          	
    * Active mobile subscribers in January were 659.97 million,
or just over 73 percent of the total connections.         	
    * Mobile tele-density, or mobile connections per 100 people,
rose to 74.89 at the end of January, the regulator said. Mobile
tele-density in urban areas was 162.06, and stood at 37.13 in
rural areas.	
    * By end-January 32.79 million mobile subscribers had opted
to change their carrier, after India allowed mobile number
portability in January 2011.    	
    * Broadband users rose to 13.42 million from 13.30 million
in December.	
    * Fixed-line subscribers fell to 32.39 million from 32.68
million in December. 	
    * Including fixed-line phones, India had 936.12 million
phones as of January-end, or a total tele-density of 77.57.	
    For details, see www.trai.gov.in   	
	
 (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)

