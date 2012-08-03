FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India adds 4.7 mln mobile users in June; total at 934.1 mln
#Asia
August 3, 2012 / 11:30 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-India adds 4.7 mln mobile users in June; total at 934.1 mln

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - India, the world's second-biggest mobile
phone market, saw a 0.5 percent monthly increase in mobile phone
subscribers in June, an equivalent of 4.7 million new users,
data released by the country's telecom regulator showed on
Friday.
    The country had 934.1 million mobile phone subscribers at
the end of June. China, the world's biggest mobile phone market,
had 1.05 billion mobile subscribers as of June. 
    The increase in subscriptions slowed last year, after rising
at a monthly average of 19 million in 2010 as the market showed
signs of saturation and also as companies started disconnecting
users who have not used their phones for six months.
    S Tel and Etisalat DB, two of the eight carriers whose
licences were ordered to be revoked by the country's Supreme
Court after an alleged scam, have discontinued operations.
    Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in June.
        
 LEADING COMPANIES:
 NAME                  ADDITIONS (MLN)     TOTAL USERS (MLN)    
 ----------------------------------------------------------     
 Bharti Airtel      2.00           187.30      
 Reliance Comm      0.54           154.60     
 Vodafone India       1.22           153.71       
 Idea Cellular      1.19           117.16            
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd     0.56            98.28             
 Tata Teleservices           -1.31            80.23        
 Aircel                       0.48            64.88             
 Unitech Wireless             0.50            45.58             
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices   0.29            16.55
 
 SMALLER PLAYERS:
 NAME                     ADDITIONS     TOTAL USERS (MLN)
 --------------------------------------------------------      
                   
 Videocon Tele     -661,356          5.58
 MTNL         11,224          5.57             
 Loop                        -109,935          3.15             
 Quadrant (Formerly HFCL)      -5,266          1.51
 S Tel                              0             0     
 Etisalat DB                        0             0     
 --------------------------------------------------------    
  
 NOTE:             
    * Active mobile subscriptions in June were 695.82 million,
or about 74.5 percent of the total connections.
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density,
rose to 76.99 in June. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was
162.46, compared with 39.80 in rural areas.
    * By end-June, 54.33 million mobile subscribers had opted to
change their provider, since India allowed mobile number
portability in January 2011.
    * The number of broadband users rose to 14.50 million in
June from 14.31 million in the previous month.
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 31.43
million in June from 31.53 million in the previous month.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 965.52 million
phone users at the end of June, or a total tele-density of
79.58.    (Source: www.trai.gov.in)

 (Compiled by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
