TABLE-India's mobile user base falls 1.5 pct in Nov to 891 mln
#Asia
January 11, 2013 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-India's mobile user base falls 1.5 pct in Nov to 891 mln

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone subscriber base
declined by a net 13.63 million in November to 890.60 million,
the fifth straight monthly fall, due to a slowdown in gross
additions and as carriers continued to disconnect inactive users
in the world's second-biggest wireless services market.
    By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone
market, had 1.10 billion mobile subscribers as of November.
 
    Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions as of
November, based on data released on Friday by India's
telecommunications regulator. (www.trai.gov.in) 
     
 LEADING COMPANIES: 
 NAME                  ADDITIONS (MLN)     TOTAL USERS (MLN)    
 ----------------------------------------------------------     
 Bharti Airtel     -2.80           183.61       
 Vodafone India      -2.38           150.77        
 Reliance Comm      0.11           134.11 
 Idea Cellular     -1.56           114.14            
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd    -0.08            99.91             
 Tata Teleservices           -4.23            72.52         
 Aircel                      -1.46            65.32             
 Unitech Wireless            -0.44            40.60             
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices  -0.42            15.67 
  
 SMALLER PLAYERS: 
 NAME                      ADDITIONS     TOTAL USERS (MLN) 
 --------------------------------------------------------       
 MTNL        -1,813           5.30 
 Videocon Tele    -379,787           4.01       
 Loop                         20,805           3.00   
 Quadrant (Formerly HFCL)      5,724           1.63 
 -------------------------------------------------------     
 NOTE: 
    * Active mobile subscriptions in November were 707.28
million, or about 79 percent of the total connections.
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density,
was at 73.02 as of November. Mobile tele-density in urban areas
was 149.32, compared with 39.67 in rural areas. 
    * By end-November, 77.13 million mobile subscribers had
opted to change their service provider, since India allowed
mobile number portability in January 2011.
    * The number of broadband users rose to 14.88 million in
November from 14.81 million in the previous month. 
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 30.87
million in November from 30.95 million in the previous month.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 921.47 million
phone users at the end of November, or a total tele-density of
75.55.

 (Compiled by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI)

