FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India's mobile user base falls 0.2 pct in Jan to 862.6 mln
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 15, 2013 / 12:00 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-India's mobile user base falls 0.2 pct in Jan to 862.6 mln

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone subscriber base
declined by a net 2.1 million, or 0.24 percent, in January to
862.62 million, the seventh straight monthly fall, due to a
slowdown in gross additions and as carriers continued to
disconnect inactive users. 
    By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone
market, posted a 0.9 percent monthly increase in the number of
mobile subscribers to 1.12 billion in January.  
  
    Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions as of January
 in the world's second-biggest wireless services market, based
on data released on Friday by India's telecommunications
regulator. (www.trai.gov.in)  
      
 LEADING COMPANIES:  
 NAME                  CHANGE (MLN)     TOTAL USERS (MLN)     
 ----------------------------------------------------------     
 Bharti Airtel      2.28           184.19        
 Vodafone India       0.22           147.70         
 Reliance Comm     -0.22           118.31  
 Idea Cellular      2.45           116.40             
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd     0.32           100.24
 Tata Teleservices           -1.88            67.68          
 Aircel                      -1.78            61.57             
 Unitech Wireless             -1.4            40.12             
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices  -0.53            14.35  
   
 SMALLER PLAYERS:  
 NAME                      ADDITIONS     TOTAL USERS (MLN)  
 --------------------------------------------------------       
 MTNL              -103,798          5.20  
 Videocon Tele    1,383,258          2.26        
 Loop                         16,245           3.01    
 Quadrant (Formerly HFCL)   -107,524           1.59  
 -------------------------------------------------------      
 NOTE:  
    * Active mobile subscriptions in January were 708 million,
or 82.08 percent of the total connections.
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density,
was at 70.57 as of January. Mobile tele-density in urban areas
was 142.10, compared with 39.26 in rural areas.  
    * By end-January, 84.26 million mobile subscribers had opted
to change their service provider, since India allowed mobile
number portability in January 2011. 
    * The number of broadband users rose to 15.01 million in
January from 14.98 million in the previous month. 
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 30.52
million in January from 30.79 million in the previous month.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 893.15 million
phone users at the end of January, or a total tele-density of
73.07.

 (Compiled by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.