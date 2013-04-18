FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India's mobile user base falls 0.1 pct in Feb to 861.7 mln
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 18, 2013 / 1:56 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-India's mobile user base falls 0.1 pct in Feb to 861.7 mln

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 18(Reuters) - India's mobile phone subscriber base
declined by a net 0.96 million, or 0.11 percent, in February to
861.66 million, the eighth straight monthly fall, due to a
slowdown in gross additions and as carriers disconnected
inactive users.
    By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone
market, posted a 0.98 percent monthly increase in the number of
mobile subscribers to 1.13 billion in February. 
   
    Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions as of
end-February in the world's second-biggest wireless services
market, based on data released on Thursday by India's
telecommunications regulator. (www.trai.gov.in)  
      
 
 NAME                  CHANGE (MLN)     TOTAL USERS (MLN)     
 ----------------------------------------------------------     
 Bharti Airtel      2.43           186.62        
 Vodafone India       2.19           149.89         
 Reliance Comm      1.64           119.95  
 Idea Cellular      2.89           119.29             
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd     0.43           100.67
 Tata Teleservices           -0.69            66.99          
 Aircel                      -0.70            60.87             
 Unitech Wireless            -8.35            31.77             
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices  -0.32            14.03
 MTNL              -0.11             5.09  
 Loop                        -0.02             2.99    
 Videocon Tele     -0.20             2.06        
 Quadrant (Formerly HFCL)    -0.15             1.44  
 -------------------------------------------------------      
 NOTE:  
    * Active mobile subscriptions in February were 712.49
million, or 82.7 percent of the total connections.
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density,
was at 70.42 in February. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was
139.83, compared with 40.01 in rural areas.  
    * In February, 2.57 million mobile subscribers opted to
change their service provider. A total 86.83 million have
switched operators since India allowed mobile number portability
in January 2011. 
    * The number of broadband users marginally fell to 15
million in February from 15.01 million in the previous month. 
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 30.36
million in February from 30.52 million in the previous month.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 892.02 million
phone users at the end of February, or a total tele-density of
72.90.

 (Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sumeet
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.