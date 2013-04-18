TABLE-India's mobile user base falls 0.1 pct in Feb to 861.7 mln

April 18(Reuters) - India's mobile phone subscriber base declined by a net 0.96 million, or 0.11 percent, in February to 861.66 million, the eighth straight monthly fall, due to a slowdown in gross additions and as carriers disconnected inactive users. By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone market, posted a 0.98 percent monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.13 billion in February. Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions as of end-February in the world's second-biggest wireless services market, based on data released on Thursday by India's telecommunications regulator. (www.trai.gov.in) NAME CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) ---------------------------------------------------------- Bharti Airtel 2.43 186.62 Vodafone India 2.19 149.89 Reliance Comm 1.64 119.95 Idea Cellular 2.89 119.29 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd 0.43 100.67 Tata Teleservices -0.69 66.99 Aircel -0.70 60.87 Unitech Wireless -8.35 31.77 Sistema Shyam TeleServices -0.32 14.03 MTNL -0.11 5.09 Loop -0.02 2.99 Videocon Tele -0.20 2.06 Quadrant (Formerly HFCL) -0.15 1.44 ------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Active mobile subscriptions in February were 712.49 million, or 82.7 percent of the total connections. * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, was at 70.42 in February. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 139.83, compared with 40.01 in rural areas. * In February, 2.57 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service provider. A total 86.83 million have switched operators since India allowed mobile number portability in January 2011. * The number of broadband users marginally fell to 15 million in February from 15.01 million in the previous month. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 30.36 million in February from 30.52 million in the previous month. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 892.02 million phone users at the end of February, or a total tele-density of 72.90. (Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)