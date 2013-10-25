FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's mobile user base up 0.21 pct in August at 876.72 mln
October 25, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-India's mobile user base up 0.21 pct in August at 876.72 mln

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone subscriber base rose
a net 1.84 million, or 0.21 percent, in August to 876.72
million, data released by the sector regulator showed on Friday.
    It was the fourth consecutive monthly rise in the mobile
phone ownership base in the world's second-biggest market by
number of mobile phone connections, after users declined in nine
of the 10 months to April, mainly due to disconnection of
inactive subscribers by mobile carriers in a clean-up exercise.
    By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone
market, had 1.2 billion mobile subscribers as of end-August.
    Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India as
of end-August, based on data released by the Telecom Regulatory
Authority of India (www.trai.gov.in).
  COMPANY                  CHANGE(MLN)     TOTAL USERS(MLN)  
 
 Bharti Airtel                0.83           192.20
 Vodafone India              -0.09           154.34
 Reliance Comm                0.51           126.76
 Idea Cellular                0.75           126.02
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam        -0.13            97.93    
 Tata Teleservices           -0.37            63.69
 Aircel                       0.88            62.60   
 Unitech Wireless            -0.51            32.25
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices  -0.02             9.57
 MTNL                        -0.29             3.97    
 Videocon Telecommunications  0.16             2.93
 Loop Mobile                  0.07             2.83       
 Quadrant Televentures        0.05             1.61    
 NOTE:    
* Active mobile subscriptions in August were 735.88 million, or
83.94 percent of the total connections.
* Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, were
71.21 in August. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 139.65,
compared with 41.05 in rural areas.
* In August, 2.37 million mobile subscribers opted to change
their service providers through mobile number portability.
* The number of broadband users marginally rose to 15.28 million
in August from 15.24 million in the previous month.
* The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 29.46
million in August from 29.58 million in July.
* Including fixed-phone lines, India had 906.18 million phone
users as of August 31, or a total tele-density of 73.6.

 (Compiled by Harichandan Arakali in Bangalore; Editing by Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
