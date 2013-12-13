FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India's mobile users rise 0.6 pct in Oct to 875.5 mln
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 13, 2013 / 8:46 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-India's mobile users rise 0.6 pct in Oct to 875.5 mln

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base rose
0.56 percent or a net 4.9 million in October to 875.48 million,
data released by the sector regulator showed on Friday.
    By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone
market, reported a 0.8 percent monthly rise in mobile
subscribers to 1.22 billion as of end-October. 
    Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the
world's second-biggest wirless market by number of users,  as of
end-October.
    
 COMPANY                  CHANGE(MLN)     TOTAL USERS(MLN)  
 Bharti Airtel                1.49           194.88
 Vodafone India               1.15           156.69
 Idea Cellular                1.15           128.38
 Reliance Comm                0.45           116.71
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam         0.04            97.90 
 Aircel                       0.50            63.74   
 Tata Teleservices           -0.10            63.45
 Unitech Wireless            -0.02            32.33
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices   0.15             9.57
 MTNL                        -0.17             3.57    
 Videocon Telecommunications  0.24             3.48
 Loop Mobile                  0.06             2.95       
 Quadrant Televentures        0.89             1.82    
 
 NOTE:    
* Active mobile subscriptions in October were 744.28 million, or
85.01 percent of the total connections.
* Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, were
70.96 in October. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 138.23,
compared with 41.27 in rural areas.
* In October, 2.3 million mobile subscribers opted to change
their service providers through mobile number portability.
* The number of wirleine broadband users fell to 14.91 million
in October from 15.36 million in the previous month.
* The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 29.08
million in October from 29.28 million in September.
* Including fixed-phone lines, India had 904.56 million phone
users as of Oct. 31, or a total tele-density of 73.32.

 (Compiled by Aditi Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.