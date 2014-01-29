FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India's mobile user base rises 0.7 pct in Nov to 881 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
January 29, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-India's mobile user base rises 0.7 pct in Nov to 881 mln

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base rose
0.7 percent, or a net  5.7 million, in November to 881.13
million, data released by the sector regulator showed on
Wednesday.
    By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone
market, reported a 0.5 percent monthly rise in mobile
subscribers to 1.23 billion as of end-December. 
    Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the
world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of
end-November.
    
 COMPANY                  CHANGE(MLN)     TOTAL USERS(MLN)  
 Bharti Airtel                 1.72           196.60
 Vodafone India                1.34           158.03
 Idea Cellular                 0.04           128.41
 Reliance Comm                 0.30           117.01
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam          0.44            98.33 
 Aircel                        1.54            65.28   
 Tata Teleservices            -0.10            63.34
 Telewings                     0.04            32.37
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices    0.02             9.59
 Videocon Telecommunications   0.19             3.67
 MTNL                          0.01             3.58    
 Loop Mobile                   0.06             3.00       
 Quadrant Televentures         0.08             1.89    
 
 NOTE:    
* Active mobile subscriptions in November were 753.47 million,
or 85.5 percent of the total connections.
* Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, was
71.34 in November. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was
138.42, compared with 41.71 in rural areas.
* In November, 2.1 million mobile subscribers opted to change
their service providers through mobile number portability.
* There were 14.47 million wireline broadband subscribers as of 
end-November.
* The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 29.01
million in November from 29.08 million in October.
* Including fixed-phone lines, India had 910.14 million phone
users as of Nov. 30, or a total tele-density of 73.69.
* Source text:link.reuters.com/wut46v     

 (Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.