FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India's mobile user base rises 0.6 pct in Dec to 886.3 mln
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
February 17, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-India's mobile user base rises 0.6 pct in Dec to 886.3 mln

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base rose
0.6 percent, or a net  5.16 million, in December to 886.3
million, data released by the sector regulator showed on Monday.
    By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone
market, reported a 0.5 percent monthly rise in mobile
subscribers to 1.23 billion as of end-December. 
    Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the
world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of
end-December.
    
 COMPANY                  CHANGE(MLN)     TOTAL USERS(MLN)  
 Bharti Airtel                 1.81           198.41
 Vodafone India                2.37           160.41
 Idea Cellular                 0.27           128.69
 Reliance Communications       0.23           117.24
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam         -2.04            96.29 
 Aircel                        1.63            66.91   
 Tata Teleservices            -0.08            63.27
 Telewings                     0.41            32.78
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices    0.22             9.81
 Videocon Telecommunications   0.30             3.97
 MTNL                          0.01             3.59    
 Loop Mobile                  -0.03             2.98       
 Quadrant Televentures         0.06             1.96    
 
 NOTE:    
* Active mobile subscriptions in December were 762.4 million, or
about 86 percent of the total connections.
* Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, was
71.69 in December. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was
138.94, compared with 41.95 in rural areas. India is divided
into 22 telecommunications service zones.
* In December, 2.5 million mobile subscribers opted to change
their service providers through mobile number portability.
Mobile number portability is currently allowed only within a
service zone.
* Total broadband connections were 55.2 million at end-December.
There were 40.66 million wireless broadband users and 14.54
million wireline broadband users. Internet connections with a
minimum download speed of 512 KBPS are considered as broadband
in India. 
* The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 28.89
million in December, from 29.01 million in November.
* Including fixed-phone lines, India had 915.19 million phone
users as of Dec. 31, or a total tele-density of 74.02.
* Source text:link.reuters.com/pur86v

 (Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.