TABLE-India's mobile user base rises 0.8 pct in Jan to 893.3 mln

March 12 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base rose 0.8 percent, or a net 7 million, in January to 893.3 million, data released by the sector regulator showed on Wednesday. By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone market, reported a 0.6 percent monthly rise in mobile subscribers to 1.24 billion as of end-January. Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of end-January. COMPANY CHANGE(MLN) TOTAL USERS(MLN) Bharti Airtel 2.43 200.84 Vodafone India 1.78 162.19 Idea Cellular 1.53 130.22 Reliance Communications 0.41 117.65 Bharat Sanchar Nigam -1.58 94.71 Aircel 1.53 68.44 Tata Teleservices -0.07 63.20 Telewings 1.14 33.92 Sistema Shyam TeleServices -0.36 9.45 Videocon Telecommunications 0.26 4.23 MTNL -0.10 3.49 Loop Mobile -0.03 2.95 Quadrant Televentures 0.07 2.03 NOTE: * Active mobile subscriptions in January were 772.65 million, or about 86.49 percent of the total connections. * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, was 72.18 in January. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 139.42, compared with 42.43 in rural areas. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * In January, 2.56 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. Mobile number portability is currently allowed only within a service zone. * Total broadband connections were 56.9 million at end-January. There were 42.35 million wireless broadband users and 14.55 million wireline broadband users. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 KBPS are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 28.72 million in January, from 28.89 million in December. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 922.04 million phone users as of Jan. 31, or a total tele-density of 74.5. * Source text: link.reuters.com/zeq57v (Compiled by Aditi Shah in New Delhi)