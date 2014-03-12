FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's mobile user base rises 0.8 pct in Jan to 893.3 mln
#Asia
March 12, 2014 / 9:00 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-India's mobile user base rises 0.8 pct in Jan to 893.3 mln

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base rose
0.8 percent, or a net  7 million, in January to 893.3 million,
data released by the sector regulator showed on Wednesday.
    By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone
market, reported a 0.6 percent monthly rise in mobile
subscribers to 1.24 billion as of end-January. 
    Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the
world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of
end-January.
    
 COMPANY                  CHANGE(MLN)     TOTAL USERS(MLN)  
 Bharti Airtel                 2.43           200.84
 Vodafone India                1.78           162.19
 Idea Cellular                 1.53           130.22
 Reliance Communications       0.41           117.65
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam         -1.58            94.71 
 Aircel                        1.53            68.44   
 Tata Teleservices            -0.07            63.20
 Telewings                     1.14            33.92
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices   -0.36             9.45
 Videocon Telecommunications   0.26             4.23
 MTNL                         -0.10             3.49    
 Loop Mobile                  -0.03             2.95       
 Quadrant Televentures         0.07             2.03    
 
 NOTE:    
* Active mobile subscriptions in January were 772.65 million, or
about 86.49 percent of the total connections.
* Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, was
72.18 in January. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 139.42,
compared with 42.43 in rural areas. India is divided into 22
telecommunications service zones.
* In January, 2.56 million mobile subscribers opted to change
their service providers through mobile number portability.
Mobile number portability is currently allowed only within a
service zone.
* Total broadband connections were 56.9 million at end-January.
There were 42.35 million wireless broadband users and 14.55
million wireline broadband users. Internet connections with a
minimum download speed of 512 KBPS are considered as broadband
in India. 
* The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 28.72
million in January, from 28.89 million in December.
* Including fixed-phone lines, India had 922.04 million phone
users as of Jan. 31, or a total tele-density of 74.5.
* Source text: link.reuters.com/zeq57v

 (Compiled by Aditi Shah in New Delhi)

