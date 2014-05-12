FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's mobile user base up 0.1 pct in March at 904.5 mln
#Asia
May 12, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-India's mobile user base up 0.1 pct in March at 904.5 mln

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base rose
0.13 percent, or a net 1.15 million, in March to 904.51 million,
data released by the sector regulator showed on Monday.
    By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone
market, reported a 0.6 percent monthly rise in mobile
subscribers to about 1.25 billion as of end-March.
 
    Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the
world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of
March 31.
    
 COMPANY                  CHANGE(MLN)     TOTAL USERS(MLN)  
 Bharti Airtel                 1.89           205.39
 Vodafone India                2.22           166.56
 Idea Cellular                 2.24           135.79
 Reliance Communications      -6.98           110.89
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam         -0.19            94.65 
 Aircel                        1.00            70.15   
 Tata Teleservices            -0.15            63.00
 Telewings                     0.72            35.61
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices    0.24             9.04
 Videocon Telecommunications   0.32             4.99
 MTNL                         -0.13             3.37    
 Loop Mobile                  -0.04             2.90
 Quadrant Televentures         0.01             2.18    
 
 NOTE:    
* Active mobile subscriptions in March were 790.87 million, or
about 87.4 percent of the total connections.
* Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, was
72.94 in March. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 139.86,
compared with 43.27 in rural areas.
* In March, 2.6 million mobile subscribers opted to change their
service providers through mobile number portability. Mobile
number portability is currently allowed only within a service
zone. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones.
* Total broadband connections were 60.9 million at end-March.
There were about 46 million wireless broadband users and 14.9
million wireline broadband users. Internet connections with a
minimum download speed of 512 KBPS are considered as broadband
in India. 
* The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 28.5
million in March, from 28.6 million in February.
* Including fixed-phone lines, India had 933 million phone users
as of March 31, or a total tele-density of 75.2.
* Source text: link.reuters.com/pyb39v

 (Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi)

