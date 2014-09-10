FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's mobile user base rises 0.4 pct in July to 918.72 mln
#Asia
September 10, 2014

TABLE-India's mobile user base rises 0.4 pct in July to 918.72 mln

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base rose
0.42 percent, or a net 3.8 million, in July to 918.72 million,
data released by the sector regulator showed on Wednesday.
    By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone
market, reported a 0.28 percent monthly increase in the number
of mobile subscribers to about 1.27 billion as of
end-July. 
    Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the
world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of
July 31.
        
 COMPANY                  CHANGE(MLN)     TOTAL USERS(MLN)  
 Bharti Airtel                 0.51           209.76
 Vodafone India                1.37           171.27
 Idea Cellular                 1.10           140.12
 Reliance Communications       0.50           109.35
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam         -3.97            88.07 
 Aircel                        0.92            73.99   
 Tata Teleservices             0.61            63.48
 Telewings                     0.85            40.17
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices    0.04             9.19
 Videocon Telecommunications   0.08             5.63
 MTNL                         -0.007            3.37    
 Loop Mobile                  -0.87             1.96
 Quadrant Televentures         0.06             2.34   
 
 NOTE:    
* Active mobile subscribers in July were 797.06 million, or
about 86.76 percent.
* Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, was
73.78 as of July. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 140.96,
 compared with 43.90 in rural areas.
* In July, 2.86 million mobile subscribers opted to change their
service providers through mobile number portability. Mobile
number portability is currently allowed only within a service
zone. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones.
* Total broadband connections were 70.81 million at end-July.
There were 55.77 million broadband users through mobile phones
and dongles, while 15.04 million were using broadband through
wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of
512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India. 
* The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 27.68
million at end-July from 28.03 million at the end of June.
* Including fixed-phone lines, India had 946.40 million phone
users as of July 31, or a total tele-density of 76.
* Source text: bit.ly/1BrA41Z

 (Compiled by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai)

