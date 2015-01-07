TABLE-India's mobile user base rises 0.18 pct in November to 937 mln

Jan 7 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base rose 0.18 percent, or a net 1.71 million, in November to 937.06 million, data released by the sector regulator showed on Wednesday. Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of Nov. 30. COMPANY CHANGE(MLN) TOTAL USERS(MLN) Bharti Airtel 2.05 215.45 Vodafone India 2.33 177.19 Idea Cellular 2.54 147.95 Reliance Communications -4.24 106.13 Bharat Sanchar Nigam -2.32 82.69 Aircel 0.95 77.76 Tata Teleservices 0.78 65.67 Telewings 0.19 43.43 Sistema Shyam TeleServices -0.07 9.05 Videocon Telecommunications 0.13 6.24 MTNL 0.02 3.43 Loop Mobile** -0.69 0.71 Quadrant Televentures 0.02 2.45 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in November were 824.38 million. * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, was 74.95 as of November. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 141.75, compared with 45.13 in rural areas. * In November, 3.64 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. Mobile number portability is currently allowed only within a service zone. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 82.22 million at end-November. There were 66.99 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 15.23 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 27.14 million at end-November from 27.28 million at the end of Oct. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 964.20 million phone users as of Nov. 30, or a total tele-density of 77.12. * Source text: bit.ly/1xEhjIY (Compiled by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)