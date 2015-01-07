FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's mobile user base rises 0.18 pct in November to 937 mln
#Asia
January 7, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-India's mobile user base rises 0.18 pct in November to 937 mln

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base rose
0.18 percent, or a net 1.71 million, in November to 937.06
million, data released by the sector regulator showed on
Wednesday.
    Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the
world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of
Nov. 30.
        
 COMPANY                  CHANGE(MLN)     TOTAL USERS(MLN)  
 Bharti Airtel                 2.05           215.45
 Vodafone India                2.33           177.19
 Idea Cellular                 2.54           147.95
 Reliance Communications      -4.24           106.13
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam         -2.32            82.69 
 Aircel                        0.95            77.76   
 Tata Teleservices             0.78            65.67
 Telewings                     0.19            43.43
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices   -0.07             9.05
 Videocon Telecommunications   0.13             6.24
 MTNL                          0.02             3.43    
 Loop Mobile**                -0.69             0.71
 Quadrant Televentures         0.02             2.45   
 
 NOTE:    
* Active mobile subscribers in November were 824.38 million.
* Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, was
74.95 as of November. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was
141.75, compared with 45.13 in rural areas.
* In November, 3.64 million mobile subscribers opted to change
their service providers through mobile number portability.
Mobile number portability is currently allowed only within a
service zone. India is divided into 22 telecommunications
service zones.
* Total broadband connections were 82.22 million at
end-November. There were 66.99 million broadband users through
mobile phones and dongles, while 15.23 million were using
broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum
download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India.
* The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 27.14
million at end-November from 27.28 million at the end of Oct.
* Including fixed-phone lines, India had 964.20 million phone
users as of Nov. 30, or a total tele-density of 77.12.
* Source text: bit.ly/1xEhjIY 

 (Compiled by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
