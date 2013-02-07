TABLE-India's mobile user base falls 2.9 pct in Dec to 865 mln

Feb 7 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone subscriber base declined by a net 25.88 million, or 2.9 percent, in December to 864.72 million, the sixth straight monthly fall, due to a slowdown in gross additions and as carriers continued to disconnect inactive users in the world's second-biggest wireless services market. By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone market, posted a 0.8 percent monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.11 billion in December. Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions as of December, based on data released on Thursday by India's telecommunications regulator. (www.trai.gov.in) LEADING COMPANIES: NAME CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) ---------------------------------------------------------- Bharti Airtel -1.70 181.91 Vodafone India -3.29 147.48 Reliance Comm -15.59 118.53 Idea Cellular -0.20 113.95 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd 0.01 99.92 Tata Teleservices -2.96 69.56 Aircel -1.98 63.35 Unitech Wireless 0.92 41.52 Sistema Shyam TeleServices -0.79 14.88 SMALLER PLAYERS: NAME ADDITIONS TOTAL USERS (MLN) -------------------------------------------------------- MTNL -2,975 5.30 Videocon Tele -371,953 3.64 Loop -6,506 3.00 Quadrant (Formerly HFCL) 63,989 1.70 ------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Active mobile subscriptions in December were 701.60 million, or about 81 percent of the total connections. * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, was at 70.82 as of December. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 143.48, compared with 39.04 in rural areas. * By end-December, 80.06 million mobile subscribers had opted to change their service provider, since India allowed mobile number portability in January 2011. * The number of broadband users rose to 14.98 million in December from 14.88 million in the previous month. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 30.79 million in December from 30.87 million in the previous month. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 895.51 million phone users at the end of December, or a total tele-density of 73.34. (Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy)