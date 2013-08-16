TABLE-India's mobile user base up 0.4 pct in May at 870.2 mln

Aug 16 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone subscriber base rose a net 3.18 million, or 0.37 percent, in May to 870.2 million, data released by the sector regulator showed on Friday. In the world's second-biggest market by number of mobile phone connections, customers declined in nine of the 10 months to April, mainly due to disconnection of inactive subscribers by mobile carriers in a clean-up exercise. By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone market, had 1.18 billion mobile subscribers as of end-June. Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India as of end-May, based on data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (www.trai.gov.in). COMPANY CHANGE(MLN) TOTAL USERS(MLN) Bharti Airtel 0.85 189.65 Vodafone India 0.91 154.69 Reliance Comm 1.20 124.90 Idea Cellular 0.87 123.76 Bharat Sanchar Nigam -0.90 98.07 Tata Teleservices -0.37 65.27 Aircel 0.28 60.36 Unitech Wireless 0.15 32.00 Sistema Shyam TeleServices 0.10 10.11 MTNL -0.01 4.90 Loop Mobile -0.06 2.87 Videocon Telecommunications 0.15 2.29 Quadrant Televentures 0.09 1.44 NOTE: * Active mobile subscriptions in May were 727.92 million, or 83.7 percent of the total connections. * Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, was at 70.9 in May. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 139.32, compared with 40.83 in rural areas. * In May, 1.83 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service provider through mobile number portability. * The number of broadband users marginally rose to 15.13 million in May from 15.09 million in the previous month. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 29.85 million in May from 29.99 million in the previous month. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 900.05 million phone users at end-May, or a total tele-density of 73.33. (Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)