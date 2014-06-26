FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's mobile user base up 0.32 pct in April at 907.4 mln
June 26, 2014

TABLE-India's mobile user base up 0.32 pct in April at 907.4 mln

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base rose
0.32 percent, or a net 2.93 million, in April to 907.44 million,
data released by the sector regulator showed on Monday.
    By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone
market, reported a 0.3 percent monthly rise in mobile
subscribers to about 1.26 billion as of end-April.
 
    Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the
world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of
March 31.
        
 COMPANY                  CHANGE(MLN)     TOTAL USERS(MLN)  
 Bharti Airtel                 1.19           206.58
 Vodafone India                0.73           167.29
 Idea Cellular                 0.77           136.56
 Reliance Communications      -5.14           110.4
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam         -0.15            93.19 
 Aircel                        0.99            71.15   
 Tata Teleservices            -0.11            62.9
 Telewings                     0.97            36.57
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices    0.42             9.08
 Videocon Telecommunications   0.29             5.28
 MTNL                          0.12             3.39    
 Loop Mobile                  -0.08             2.82
 Quadrant Televentures         0.08             2.26    
 
 NOTE:    
* Active mobile subscriptions in April were 791.11 million, or
about 87.2 percent of the total connections.
* Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, was
73.1 in April. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 139.93, 
compared with 43.45 in rural areas.
* In April, 2.2 million mobile subscribers opted to change their
service providers through mobile number portability. Mobile
number portability is currently allowed only within a service
zone. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones.
* Total broadband connections were 61.7 million at end-April. 
  There were about 46.4 million wireless broadband users and
about 14.9 million wireline broadband users. Internet
connections with a minimum download speed of 512 KBPS are
considered as broadband in India. 
* The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 28.36
million at the end of April from 28.49 million at the end of
March.
* Including fixed-phone lines, India had 935.8 million phone
users as of April 30, or a total tele-density of 75.4.
* Source text:  bit.ly/1yQgXhV 

 (Compiled by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
