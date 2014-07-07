FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India's mobile user base up 0.3 pct in May at 910.2 mln
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 7, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-India's mobile user base up 0.3 pct in May at 910.2 mln

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base rose
0.3 percent, or a net 2.71 million, in May to 910.16 million,
data released by the sector regulator showed on Monday.
    By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone
market, reported a 0.4 percent monthly rise in mobile
subscribers to about 1.26 billion as of end-May. 
    Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the
world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of
May 31.
        
 COMPANY                  CHANGE(MLN)     TOTAL USERS(MLN)  
 Bharti Airtel                 1.66           208.24
 Vodafone India                0.98           168.27
 Idea Cellular                 1.16           137.72
 Reliance Communications      -2.04           108.34
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam         -1.57            91.61 
 Aircel                        0.94            72.09   
 Tata Teleservices             0.08            62.97
 Telewings                     1.31            37.88
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices    0.03             9.10
 Videocon Telecommunications   0.13             5.41
 MTNL                          0.01             3.40    
 Loop Mobile                   0.02             2.84
 Quadrant Televentures         0.01             2.27    
 
 NOTE:    
* Active mobile subscriptions in May were 790.5 million, or
about 86.9 percent of the total connections.
* Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, was
73.2 as of May. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 139.72, 
compared with 43.72 in rural areas.
* In May, 2.23 million mobile subscribers opted to change their
service providers through mobile number portability. Mobile
number portability is currently allowed only within a service
zone. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones.
* Total broadband connections were 65.3 million at end-May.
There were about 50 million broadband users through mobile
phones and dongles, while 14.95 million were using broadband
through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download
speed of 512 KBPS are considered as broadband in India. 
* The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 28.18
million at end-May from 28.36 million at the end of April.
* Including fixed-phone lines, India had 938.34 million phone
users as of May 31, or a total tele-density of 75.5.
* Source text: bit.ly/1r2u7nm

 (Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil
Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.