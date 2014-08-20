FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-India's mobile user base rises 0.5 pct in June to 914.9 mln
#Asia
August 20, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-India's mobile user base rises 0.5 pct in June to 914.9 mln

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to Aug 20)
    Aug 20 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base rose
0.52 percent, or a net 4.77 million, in June to 914.92 million,
data released by the sector regulator showed on Wednesday.
    By comparison, China, the world's biggest mobile phone
market, reported a 0.28 percent monthly increase in the number
of mobile subscribers to about 1.27 billion as of
end-July. 
    Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the
world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of
June 30.
        
 COMPANY                  CHANGE(MLN)     TOTAL USERS(MLN)  
 Bharti Airtel                 1.01           209.25
 Vodafone India                1.62           169.90
 Idea Cellular                 1.29           139.01
 Reliance Communications       0.51           108.85
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam         -2.14            89.47 
 Aircel                        0.98            73.07   
 Tata Teleservices            -0.10            62.87
 Telewings                     1.43            39.31
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices    0.05             9.15
 Videocon Telecommunications   0.14             5.55
 MTNL                         -0.03             3.37    
 Loop Mobile                  -0.01             2.84
 Quadrant Televentures         0.01             2.28    
 
 NOTE:    
* Active mobile subscribers in June were 795.58 million, or
about 87 percent.
* Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, was
73.55 as of June. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 140.44,
 compared with  43.82 in rural areas.
* In June, 2.39 million mobile subscribers opted to change their
service providers through mobile number portability. Mobile
number portability is currently allowed only within a service
zone. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones.
* Total broadband connections were  68.83 million at end-June.
There were 53.44 million broadband users through mobile phones
and dongles, while 14.97 million were using broadband through
wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of
512 KBPS are considered as broadband in India. 
* The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 28.03
million at end-June from 28.18 million at the end of May.
* Including fixed-phone lines, India had 942.95 million phone
users as of June 30, or a total tele-density of 75.80.
* Source text: bit.ly/1n9wlxk

 (Compiled by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by
Devidutta Tripathy and David Holmes)

