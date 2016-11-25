TABLE-India's mobile user base falls 0.5 pct m/m in Aug to 1.03 bln

Nov 25 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base fell 0.5 percent, or a net 5.35 million, in August to 1.03 billion, data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on Friday. Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of Aug. 31. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel 0.70 257.51 Vodafone India 0.49 200.20 Idea Cellular 0.41 176.90 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 1.65 92.36 Aircel 0.38 89.71 Reliance Communications -8.41 87.06 Tata Teleservices -0.40 58.28 Telenor 0.11 53.22 Sistema Shyam TeleServices -0.30 7.06 MTNL 0.01 3.61 Quadrant Televentures 0.01 2.97 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in August were 930.57 million. * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, was 80.62 as of Aug. 31. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 146.84 compared with 50.50 in rural areas. * In August, 5.13 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 171.71 million at end-August. There were 154.04 million broadband users through wireless devices, while 17.67 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 24.51 million at end-August from 24.62 million at the end of July. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had about 1.05 billion phone users as of Aug. 31, or a total tele-density of 82.54. * Source text: bit.ly/2goApAV (Compiled by Abhirup Roy in MUMBAI; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)