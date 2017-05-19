FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 19, 2017
TABLE-India's mobile user base up 0.51 pct m/m in March to 1.17 bln
May 19, 2017 / 10:04 AM / 3 months ago

TABLE-India's mobile user base up 0.51 pct m/m in March to 1.17 bln

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    May 19 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base rose 0.51 percent, or a net 5.98
million, in March to reach 1.17 billion, data released by the country's telecoms regulator
showed on Friday.
    Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest
wireless market by number of users, as of March 31.
    
 COMPANY                     CHANGE (MLN)   TOTAL USERS (MLN)
 Bharti Airtel                     3              273.6
 Vodafone India                   1.8             209.1
 Idea Cellular                   2.10             195.4
 Reliance Communications         -2.8             83.5
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam            2.10              101
 Aircel                          -0.15            90.9
 Tata Teleservices               -2.2              49
 Telenor                         -1.1             50.5
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices      -0.34             4.9
 MTNL                           0.00029            3.6
 Quadrant Televentures           -2.2               0
 
 NOTE:
    * Active mobile subscribers in March were 1,016.38 million
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 91.08
as of March 31. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 166.71 compared with 56.47 in rural
areas.
    * In March, 6.03 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through
mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones.
    * Total broadband connections were 276.52 million at end-March. There were 257.71 million
broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 18.24 million were using broadband
through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered
as broadband in India.
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers rose to 24.40 million at end-March from 24.35
million at the end of Feb.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.19 billion phone users as of March 31, or a total
tele-density of 92.98.
    
    * Source text: bit.ly/2qA92c6

 (Compiled by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

