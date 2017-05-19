FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
UPDATE 1-India adds about 6 mln cellphone users in March vs Feb
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 19, 2017 / 11:04 AM / 3 months ago

UPDATE 1-India adds about 6 mln cellphone users in March vs Feb

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds Reliance Jio subscriptions data)
    May 19 (Reuters) - India added a net 5.98 million mobile phone users in March, data from the
country's telecom regulator showed on Friday, taking the total number of subscribers to 1.17
billion.
    Following is a table of cellphone users in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market
by number of users, as of March 31.
    
 COMPANY                     CHANGE (MLN)   TOTAL USERS (MLN)
 Bharti Airtel                    3.0             273.6
 Vodafone India                   1.8             209.1
 Idea Cellular                   2.10             195.4
 Reliance Jio                    5.84             108.7
 Reliance Communications         -2.8             83.5
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam            2.10              101
 Aircel                          -0.15            90.9
 Tata Teleservices               -2.2              49
 Telenor                         -1.1             50.5
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices      -0.34             4.9
 MTNL                           0.00029            3.6
 Quadrant Televentures           -2.2               0
 
 NOTE:
    * Active mobile subscribers in March were 1,016.38 million
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 91.08
as of March 31. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 166.71 compared with 56.47 in rural
areas.
    * In March, 6.03 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through
mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones.
    * Total broadband connections were 276.52 million at end-March. There were 257.71 million
broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 18.24 million were using broadband
through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered
as broadband in India.
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers rose to 24.40 million at end-March from 24.35
million at the end of Feb.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.19 billion phone users as of March 31, or a total
tele-density of 92.98.
    
    * Source text: bit.ly/2qA92c6

 (Compiled by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Biju
Dwarakanath)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.