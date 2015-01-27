FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India postpones mobile airwave auction to March 4
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 27, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

India postpones mobile airwave auction to March 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Indian government has postponed until March 4 the auction of mobile phone airwaves through which it is expected to raise $10 billion, according to a government notice on Tuesday.

The auction was slated to start on Feb 25. (bit.ly/1LepCRe)

The last date of submission of applications by Indian mobile operators has also been moved to Feb 16 from Feb 6, according to a revised auction timetable posted on the Department of Telecommunications’ website.

The auction is crucial for the Indian government to meet its ambitious fiscal deficit target of 4.1 percent of gross domestic product for the year to March 31, 2015. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai, editing by Louise Heaves)

