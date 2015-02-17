FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Reliance, seven others apply to bid for mobile airwaves-sources
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 17, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

India's Reliance, seven others apply to bid for mobile airwaves-sources

Aman Shah, Nivedita Bhattacharjee

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries and seven others including top mobile phone operator Bharti Airtel have applied to participate in next month’s auction for mobile phone airwaves, several people directly involved in the process said.

Others who have submitted applications for the auction that will start on March 4 include the local unit of Vodafone Group Plc, Reliance Communications, Idea Cellular , and Tata Teleservices, the people said.

Aircel, India’s sixth largest mobile telecoms operator, and Norwegian telecoms group Telenor’s local unit Uninor are also among the applicants, said the people, who declined to be named ahead of an official announcement. (Additional reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
