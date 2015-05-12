TABLE-India's mobile user base rises 0.97 pct m/m in March; nears 970 mln

May 12 (Reuters) - India’s mobile phone customer base rose 0.97 percent, or a net 9.31 million, in March to touch 969.89 million, data released by the sector regulator showed on Tuesday.

Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world’s second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of March 31.

COMPANY CHANGE(MLN) TOTAL USERS(MLN) Bharti Airtel 2.89 226.01 Vodafone India 1.35 183.80 Idea Cellular 2.35 157.80 Reliance Communications 1.61 109.47 Bharat Sanchar Nigam -0.37 77.22 Aircel 0.86 81.39 Tata Teleservices -0.20 66.31 Telewings 0.46 45.61 Sistema Shyam TeleServices 0.00 8.86 Videocon Telecommunications 0.23 7.13 MTNL 0.02 3.51 Quadrant Televentures 0.08 2.73 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in March were 862.63 million. * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, was 77.27 as of March 31. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 143.08, compared with 47.78 in rural areas. * In March, 3.84 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. Mobile number portability is currently allowed only within a service zone. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 99.20 million at end-March. There were 83.24 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 15.52 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 26.59 million at end-March from 26.72 million at the end of February. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 996.49 million phone users as of March 31, or a total tele-density of 79.38. * Source text: (bit.ly/1RyZa8h) (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu and Biju Dwarakanath)