MUMBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - * India cbank sets 8.08 percent cut-off yield on 28-day term repo auction * Accepts 200.02 billion rupees at 28-day term repo sale versus 401.80 billion rupee bids received * Partial allotment 61.43 percent at cut-off rate at 28-day term repo sale * Weighted average rate 8.15 percent (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)