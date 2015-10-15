India's Sept exports plunge 24.3 pct y/y - govt

NEW DELHI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - India’s merchandise exports shrank nearly a quarter in September from a year ago, government data showed on Thursday, on weak global demand.

The trade deficit narrowed to 10.48 billion last month from $12.5 billion in August mainly on lower gold and oil imports, the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.

Imports fell 25.42 percent from a year earlier to $32.32 billion, while exports stood at $21.84 billion, the data showed. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)