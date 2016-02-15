FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Jan exports fall for 14th straight month
February 15, 2016

India's Jan exports fall for 14th straight month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - India’s merchandise exports in January shrank for the 14th straight month on continued weak demand from Europe, the south Asian nation’s biggest market.

January exports fell 13.6 percent from a year earlier, while imports dipped 11.01 percent, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Monday.

The trade deficit for January narrowed to $7.64 billion, mainly due to soft demand for crude oil and falling commodity prices, versus $11.66 billon a month ago. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)

