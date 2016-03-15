FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Feb exports shrink for 15th straight month
March 15, 2016

India's Feb exports shrink for 15th straight month

NEW DELHI, March 15 (Reuters) - India’s merchandise exports in February shrank for the 15th straight month on continued weak demand from Europe, the South Asian nation’s biggest market.

February exports fell 5.66 percent, while imports dipped 5.03 percent from a year earlier, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Tuesday.

The trade deficit for February narrowed to $6.54 billion, mainly due to soft demand for crude oil and falling commodity prices, compared with $7.64 billon a month ago. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)

