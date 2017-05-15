FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
RPT-India's April trade deficit widens to $13.25 bln - govt
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 3 months ago

RPT-India's April trade deficit widens to $13.25 bln - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to the alerts)

NEW DELHI, May 15 (Reuters) - India's trade deficit widened for the second straight month in April to $13.25 billion, on the back of higher crude oil and gold imports, compared with $10.44 billion in the previous month, government data showed on Monday.

Merchandise exports rose 19.77 percent to $24.64 billion in April from a year earlier, while imports rose 49.07 percent to $37.88 billion, statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.