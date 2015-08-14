FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's exports contract 10.3 percent in July
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
August 14, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

India's exports contract 10.3 percent in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker closes the door of a container as it is stacked at Thar Dry Port in Sanand in Gujarat April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s merchandise exports contracted for the eighth straight month in July, government data showed on Friday, marking a 10.3 percent drop year-on-year because of continuing weak global demand.

The trade deficit widened to $12.8 billion last month from $10.8 billion in June, the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.

Imports fell 10.3 percent from a year earlier to $35.95 billion in July, while exports stood at $23.1 billion, the data showed.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.