FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian govt to review proposal to allow foreign investment in rail
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 4, 2014 / 8:30 AM / 4 years ago

Indian govt to review proposal to allow foreign investment in rail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 4 (Reuters) - Indian Trade Minister Anand Sharma said on Tuesday he hoped the government would soon consider a proposal to allow foreign direct investment in India’s railways.

The proposal, first aired in January, would seek to unblock infrastructure bottlenecks on the world’s fourth-largest railway network, which is state run, that have contributed to a halving of economic growth since the global financial crisis.

It would allow foreign investors to fully own new suburban services, high-speed tracks and connections to ports, mines and power stations, sources said at the time. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.