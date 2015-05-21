FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's cbank working on simplifying forex regulations- statement
May 21, 2015

India's cbank working on simplifying forex regulations- statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 21 (Reuters) - India’s central bank is working on simplifying and liberalising foreign exchange regulations to facilitate ease of doing business in Asia’s third-largest economy, Deputy Governor H.R. Khan told exporters on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India is working in consultation with the federal government and the steps taken so far by both were aimed at reducing the “external sector vulnerabilities,” a central bank statement said. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)

