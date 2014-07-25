FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says 'backsliding' on Bali brings WTO to brink of crisis
July 25, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. says 'backsliding' on Bali brings WTO to brink of crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said on Friday backsliding on a World Trade Organization deal struck in Bali last December threatened a serious blow to the credibility of the global trading system.

“We are deeply disappointed that backsliding on trade facilitation has brought the WTO to the brink of crisis,” Froman said after India said it will only back customs reforms if its demands on food stockpiling rules are implemented in the same timeframe.

The United States would consult with other WTO members on appropriate next steps, he said in a statement. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by James Dalgleish)

