FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Inflation-indexed food subsidy best to calculate local subsidies- India govt source
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Inflation-indexed food subsidy best to calculate local subsidies- India govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Inflation-indexed food subsidy calculation is the best way to calculate domestic subsidies, an Indian trade ministry official said on Friday.

India’s demands for concessions on agricultural stockpiling blocked on Thursday a global deal to standardise customs rules, which would have been the first global trade reform in two decades.

New Delhi has sought an indefinite peace clause on food security until a permanent solution is found, the official, who did not wish to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, told reporters earlier. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.