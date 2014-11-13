FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-India deal is major step for WTO trade talks - Azevedo
#Market News
November 13, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-India deal is major step for WTO trade talks - Azevedo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - A breakthrough in trade talks between India and the United States is a significant step in efforts to get the world trading system “back on track”, World Trade Organization Director General Roberto Azevedo said on Thursday.

If ratified by all WTO members, the India-U.S. deal would revive a global trade agreement done in Bali, Indonesia, last December, which would be a “major boost to the WTO”, Azevedo said in a statement. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Toby Chopra)

