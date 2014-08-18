FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian train accident kills 18, injures two
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 18, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

Indian train accident kills 18, injures two

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - At least 18 people were killed when a fast-moving train hit a three-wheeled vehicle in the eastern Indian state of Bihar on Monday evening, state officials said.

Eight of the dead are children and six women, said Sudhir Kumar Singh, a senior police officer of East Champaran district where the accident took place.

Singh said the railway crossing gate was not closed as the train was passing, leading to the collision with the vehicle known as tempo in India.

The accident also injured two people, senior administrative officer Abhay Kumar Singh told Reuters from the hospital were the injured were admitted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his condolences to the families of those killed.

India’s creaking railways are known for their poor safety record, something Modi has vowed to fix. In May a passenger train collided with a stationary goods train in India’s most populous state, killing at least 40 people and injuring more than 150. (Reporting by Krishna N Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.