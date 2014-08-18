Indian train accident kills 18, injures two

NEW DELHI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - At least 18 people were killed when a fast-moving train hit a three-wheeled vehicle in the eastern Indian state of Bihar on Monday evening, state officials said.

Eight of the dead are children and six women, said Sudhir Kumar Singh, a senior police officer of East Champaran district where the accident took place.

Singh said the railway crossing gate was not closed as the train was passing, leading to the collision with the vehicle known as tempo in India.

The accident also injured two people, senior administrative officer Abhay Kumar Singh told Reuters from the hospital were the injured were admitted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his condolences to the families of those killed.

India’s creaking railways are known for their poor safety record, something Modi has vowed to fix. In May a passenger train collided with a stationary goods train in India’s most populous state, killing at least 40 people and injuring more than 150. (Reporting by Krishna N Das)