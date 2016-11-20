FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Train derails in India, 30 people dead - railway official
November 20, 2016 / 3:01 AM / 9 months ago

Train derails in India, 30 people dead - railway official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A train travelling between the northeastern city of Patna and the central city of Indore derailed early on Sunday, killing at least 30 people, a railway official said.

No confirmed casualty figures were immediately available, but local media reported that around 45 people were killed in the incident.

Rajnath Singh, India's Home Minister said the Patna- Indore Express train had derailed near Kanpur, in northern India and that the National Disaster Response Force was overseeing the rescue efforts. (Reporting by Rupam Jain; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
