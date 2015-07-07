FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish Airlines flight diverted to Delhi after "bomb threat"
July 7, 2015

Turkish Airlines flight diverted to Delhi after "bomb threat"

NEW DELHI, July 7 (Reuters) - A Turkish Airlines flight landed in the Indian capital, New Delhi, on Tuesday after a supposed bomb threat, an Indian security official said.

“There was a bomb threat to the Turkish Airlines flight and therefore they decided to land it in New Delhi,” an official from the federal Central Industrial Security Forces said. He declined to be named bacause of the sensitivity of the information.

India’s crack National Security Guards had been put on alert, Times Now TV said. It said the plane with 148 passengers had made an emergency landing in New Delhi during the Istanbul-Bangkok TK-65 flight. (Reporting by Rupam Nair)

