May 1 (Reuters) - India's TVS Motor Co vehicle sales in April: April 2013 April 2012 Pct change TOTAL SALES 165,215 174,455 -5.3 TWO-WHEELERS 160,502 171,551 -6.4 EXPORTS 21,714 22,272 -2.5 (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)