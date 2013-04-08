FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's TVS Motor and BMW sign motorcycle development agreement
April 8, 2013 / 9:51 AM / in 4 years

India's TVS Motor and BMW sign motorcycle development agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 8 (Reuters) - TVS Motor Co Ltd and BMW AG’s motorcycle division announced a long-awaited cooperation agreement on Monday in a deal that see the companies jointly develop motorcycles as TVS looks to stem a slide in its market share.

TVS and BMW Motorrad will develop and produce a series of motorcycles in the sub-500 cubic centimeter segments, TVS said in a press release, but each company will sell individual derivatives of vehicles through their own distribution channels.

TVS has seen its sales fall more than 6 percent this financial year that ended in March, against a 4 percent rise for the overall industry, as it loses market share to Japanese rivals Honda Motor Co and Yamaha Motor Co.

Reporting by Henry Foy

