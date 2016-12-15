FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Uber CEO Kalanick sees path to profitability in India
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 1:42 PM / 8 months ago

CORRECTED-Uber CEO Kalanick sees path to profitability in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to remove reference to Uber CEO saying company lags behind rival, clarifies last paragraph)

NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies expects to turn a profit in India soon as the ride-hailing firm takes on home-grown rival Ola, the United States-based company's CEO Travis Kalanick said on Thursday.

Kalanick also ruled out a merger with another company in India after the firm folded its China business into local rival Didi Chuxing.

Kalanick was speaking in a public interview hosted by Amitabh Kant, the head of India's Policy Commission. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Writing by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Susan Thomas and Adrian Croft)

