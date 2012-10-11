FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India raises urea price by 50 rupees/T- govt spokesman
October 11, 2012

India raises urea price by 50 rupees/T- govt spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Indian government raised price of the most used nitrogenous fertiliser urea by 50 rupees per tonne on Thursday, a government spokesman said.

Earlier, urea was priced at 5,310 rupees ($99.9) per tonne.

The government controls urea price and its distribution and pays heavy subsidy to producers to make sure farmers get the crop nutrient at a lower price.

In 2011/12, urea consumption in India stood at 29 million tonnes compared to 28.2 million tonnes a year earlier. India imported 7.83 million tonnes of urea in 2011/12 compared to 6.6 million the previous year. ($1 = 53.1350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by C.K. Nayak) (rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-6180-7153; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.reuters.com@reuters.net)

