Indian protesters attack Dominos outlet over diplomat row with U.S.

MUMBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Activists of a small Indian political group ransacked a Dominos Pizza outlet in a Mumbai suburb on Friday, demanding a ban on U.S. goods until Washington apologises for the arrest of an Indian diplomat in New York that has touched off a furore.

Police said no-one was hurt in the attack, which came as diplomats from the two countries sought to defuse the row over the arrest and subsequent strip-search of Devyani Khobragade in a visa fraud case.

The Republican Party of India, which carried out the attack, sent pictures to media organisations showing a broken glass door at the outlet. The party said it wanted the United States to drop charges against the Indian diplomat.