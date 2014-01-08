FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Energy Secretary delays India trip amid diplomatic row
#Energy
January 8, 2014 / 11:41 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Energy Secretary delays India trip amid diplomatic row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz will no longer travel to India as planned next week, an official of the U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday, the most serious repercussion yet in a row over the arrest of an Indian diplomat in New York.

“I can confirm that Secretary Moniz is no longer traveling to India next week,” the official told Reuters. “We have been in conversation with Indian counterparts about the dates, and we have agreed to hold the dialogue in the near future at a mutually convenient date.”

Moniz’s trip is the latest and most serious casualty in an escalating row over the treatment of Devyani Khobragade, India’s deputy consul in New York. India is furious at her arrest, handcuffing and strip search last month after being accused by U.S. prosecutors of underpaying her nanny and lying on a visa application. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Writing by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

