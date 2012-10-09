FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. "relatively confident" can manage fiscal challenges -Geithner
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

U.S. "relatively confident" can manage fiscal challenges -Geithner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Tuesday he was “relatively confident” that Washington can manage its fiscal challenges.

The U.S. economy could be pitched into a new recession because of substantial tax rises and government spending cuts - the so-called “fiscal cliff” - due to hit early next year unless Congress agrees to cancel or delay them.

But Geithner sounded a cautiously upbeat note at an India-U.S. business forum during a visit to New Delhi.

“Now we’re growing close to potential but if you look through those factors, its a little more encouraging than you might think,” he said. “We are now in a much stronger position than what is true for any other major developed economy.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.