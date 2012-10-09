FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's reform measures "very significant" -Geithner
October 9, 2012 / 8:15 AM / in 5 years

India's reform measures "very significant" -Geithner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - India’s recent reform measures are “very significant” and will fuel private investment in the economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said during a visit to New Delhi on Tuesday.

India has announced a series of measures, including raising the price of subsidised fuel and opening the retail sector to foreign supermarkets, to revive economic growth, which has slowed to a near three-year low.

“The reforms outlined by the government of India offer a very promising path to improving growth outcomes for the Indian economy,” Geithner said at a joint news conference with Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram.

