FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry, departing India, unhurt in motorcade shunt, says US official
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 12, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Kerry, departing India, unhurt in motorcade shunt, says US official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AHMEDABAD, India, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was unhurt on Monday in a minor accident involving his motorcade as it headed to the airport at the end of his visit to India, his spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

“During the drive to the airport in Ahmedabad, India, two cars in the motorcade had a minor traffic accident resulting in some damage to both cars,” Psaki said in a statement.

“Secretary Kerry was in the first of the two vehicles. He sustained no injuries nor did any staff or personnel. One vehicle was switched out and the motorcade proceeded to the airport without further incident.”

Clarifying, Psaki told reporters on Kerry’s plane that he did not get out of his car and that the vehicle switched out was the one behind him. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.