Kerry, departing India, unhurt in motorcade shunt, says US official

AHMEDABAD, India, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was unhurt on Monday in a minor accident involving his motorcade as it headed to the airport at the end of his visit to India, his spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

“During the drive to the airport in Ahmedabad, India, two cars in the motorcade had a minor traffic accident resulting in some damage to both cars,” Psaki said in a statement.

“Secretary Kerry was in the first of the two vehicles. He sustained no injuries nor did any staff or personnel. One vehicle was switched out and the motorcade proceeded to the airport without further incident.”

Clarifying, Psaki told reporters on Kerry’s plane that he did not get out of his car and that the vehicle switched out was the one behind him. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)